Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD opened at $286.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.69 and a 200-day moving average of $304.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

