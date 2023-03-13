Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,538,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.50 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.06. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.