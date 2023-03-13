Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

Shares of NKE opened at $117.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.