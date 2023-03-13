Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $226.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

