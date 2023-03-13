Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Salesforce by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 5.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 14.2% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $125,464.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,568 shares of company stock worth $6,158,627 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $173.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

