Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 68,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,052,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 58,821 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 54,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

