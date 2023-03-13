Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,978 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,036,000 after acquiring an additional 454,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

