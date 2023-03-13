Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $982,000 Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MP Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 60.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in MP Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials Stock Down 2.5 %

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.31.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

