Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $999,000 Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.86 on Monday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 14.42 and a 52 week high of 20.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is 16.04.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.