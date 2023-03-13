Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $242.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

