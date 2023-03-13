Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

IJH stock opened at $244.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.96.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

