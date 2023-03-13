Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 1,089 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.56 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

