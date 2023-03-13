Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $84.07 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15. The firm has a market cap of $226.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.