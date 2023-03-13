WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Holdings Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,808,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,839,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,634 shares of company stock worth $5,126,036 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.09.

WEX stock opened at $180.03 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.30.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

