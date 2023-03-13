Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th.

Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Industrial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

