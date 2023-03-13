Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.19.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $120.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

