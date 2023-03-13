Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,814 shares of company stock valued at $19,999,462 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 3.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $178.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $248.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

