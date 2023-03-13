Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2,455.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,857 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.