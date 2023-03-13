Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,209,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,389,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Xencor worth $83,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 18.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,832,000 after buying an additional 895,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after buying an additional 488,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 348.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $6,267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Xencor by 60.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 185,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $89,920.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $89,920.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $183,210.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,360.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $708,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

