ZeroFox (ZFOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect ZeroFox to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFOX opened at $2.49 on Monday. ZeroFox has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

