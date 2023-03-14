1,300 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $248.69 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

