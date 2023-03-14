14,016 Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2,000.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 277,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 264,066 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAN opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

