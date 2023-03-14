23,044 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $67,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock valued at $671,159,313. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.60, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

