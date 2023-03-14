25,710 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,953,000 after purchasing an additional 422,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 400.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 164,981 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PFSI opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,408.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,346,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,408.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 26,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,586,888.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,427,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,294,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

