36,111 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

(Get Rating)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

