36,111 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

