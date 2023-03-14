5,884 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Smartsheet by 23.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company's stock.
SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
