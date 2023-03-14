5,884 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Smartsheet by 23.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMAR stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $58.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26.

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.