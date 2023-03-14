66,770 Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of Par Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

