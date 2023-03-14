66,770 Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of Par Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
Par Pacific Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Par Pacific (PARR)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.