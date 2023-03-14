7,691 Shares in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Bought by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

