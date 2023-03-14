80,965 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $192,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

