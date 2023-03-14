8X8 (EGHT) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) is one of 152 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 8X8 to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $638.13 million -$175.38 million -5.10 8X8 Competitors $1.22 billion -$45.09 million -8.22

8X8’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04% 8X8 Competitors -127.22% -1,644.56% -18.72%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares 8X8 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8X8 has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 8X8 and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 1 0 0 2.00 8X8 Competitors 508 3010 5036 73 2.54

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 40.42%. Given 8X8’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

8X8 competitors beat 8X8 on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

