908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 223.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388,844 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 10.95% of 908 Devices worth $56,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 146,974 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 14.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 908 Devices by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after buying an additional 288,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in 908 Devices by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 908 Devices by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 57,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 908 Devices

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,622 shares of company stock worth $225,190 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

908 Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ MASS opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 71.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

