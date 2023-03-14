9,630 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $410,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,489,000 after buying an additional 183,164 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 144.7% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 486,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after buying an additional 287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at about $42,114,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $63.99 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

