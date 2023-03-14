Acacia Research (ACTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACTG opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 482,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 48,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 1,418.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at $407,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Acacia Research to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

