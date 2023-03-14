Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 70,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

