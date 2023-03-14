Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $2,444,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,350.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

