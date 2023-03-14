Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,511,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,999 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Activision Blizzard worth $112,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.2 %

About Activision Blizzard

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

