AEye (LIDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect AEye to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LIDR stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.77. AEye has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the first quarter worth $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AEye by 240.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the second quarter worth $30,000. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

