Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,869,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695,004 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.26% of Alaska Air Group worth $112,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 839,832 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,453,000 after purchasing an additional 819,223 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,235,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 769,857 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 4.4 %

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALK stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 102.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Stories

