Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,350,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,609,000 after buying an additional 1,446,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,288,353 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,877,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 756,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.