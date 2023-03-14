Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $411.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,350,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,609,000 after buying an additional 1,446,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,288,353 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,877,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 756,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

