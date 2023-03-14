Algert Global LLC Acquires 1,362 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PC Connection worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,309,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after buying an additional 68,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNXN stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,433 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $124,983.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,112,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,360,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $927,090 in the last 90 days. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

