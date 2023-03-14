Algert Global LLC Buys 56,423 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 160.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,423 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hawaiian worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.