Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 134,363 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 134,363 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $319.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

