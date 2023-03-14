Algert Global LLC Grows Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of JRVR opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $26.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

James River Group Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.