Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.04. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $32.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

