Algert Global LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 141.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,986 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hims & Hers Health worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIMS. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 11.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 29.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 426,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 96,843 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 307.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 125,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 94,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 39.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $32,601.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $32,601.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,299.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 682,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,157 over the last three months. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

