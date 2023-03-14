Algert Global LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sabre by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Sabre by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

