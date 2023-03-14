Algert Global LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,321 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.34% of Rimini Street worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 14.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 525,840 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its position in Rimini Street by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 4,183,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 183,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,572,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 1,013,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 510,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,156,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Insider Activity at Rimini Street

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $3,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,496,509 shares in the company, valued at $43,035,686.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $3,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,496,509 shares in the company, valued at $43,035,686.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 852,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,951 over the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rimini Street Profile

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.