Algert Global LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Andersons as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 115.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 641.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,201 shares of company stock worth $1,177,298. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Andersons Stock Down 4.1 %

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

