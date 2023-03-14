Algert Global LLC Purchases 1,234 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

AEL opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The firm had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.