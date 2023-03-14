Algert Global LLC Purchases 14,352 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

NYCB opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.